CHICAGO (AP) — Like so many tennis fans around the world, Nathan Willett was captivated by Carlos Alcaraz’s five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final this summer. All the twists and turns, spectacular shots and impressive rallies. Only Willett was on the road with the Cold War Kids, opening for Tears for Fears on a North America tour. Willett says the match was “just phenomenal.” Tennis has become a regular pastime for Willett, especially when he goes on the road with his California band. There are 30 more dates on his schedule after Cold War Kids announced a tour on Tuesday in support of its self-titled 10th album.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.