LUDLOW, Vermont (AP) — Across the U.S., municipal water systems and sewage treatment plants are at increasing risk of damage from floods and sea-level rise brought on in part or even wholly by climate change. The storm that walloped Vermont last month hit the village of Ludlow especially hard, damaging the picturesque ski town’s system for cleaning up sewage before it’s discharged into the Williams River. It also exposed vulnerabilities in the the village’s water infrastructure shared by other cities and towns, as climate change makes storms both more unpredictable and ferocious.

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and BRITTANY PETERSON and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press

