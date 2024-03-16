NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Visitors to New Orleans might be surprised to know that Irish immigrants are part of a city culture that is well known for evolving from early French and Spanish colonization, Caribbean commerce and the legacies of enslaved Africans. Immigrants from a variety of countries have influenced New Orleans’ art, architecture, food and music. March brings an annual focus on the Irish. Some of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions are typical. Others are uniquely New Orleans. Float riders in this weekend’s Irish Channel parade will toss cabbages and potatoes. It’s an Irish American twist on the Mardi Gras season practice of throwing beads and other favors.

