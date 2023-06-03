Canva

Which zip code in each state has the highest median income?

A neighborhood of rowhouses in Chicago.

Affluent communities are spread across the U.S., and high earners often mean high-end real estate, growing industries, and investment in local amenities.

Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find the highest-earning ZIP codes in each state based on 2021 median income. To be included in the list, each ZIP code had to have 500 or more residents. Income includes wages and salaries as well as earnings from interest, retirement income, and Social Security payments. It does not include capital gains, public housing subsidies, or money made from selling a home or property. The municipality in which the ZIP code is located is also included.

The average income among the 51 ZIP codes on the list was $85,995—well above the $69,021 median income nationwide. Many of the highest-earning ZIP codes were located on the more-expensive coasts, but the ZIP code that earned the most may surprise you.

Keep reading to see which ZIP codes in each state had the highest median income and learn more about what sets these communities apart.



JNix // Shutterstock

Alabama: 36754

HIstoric antebellum mansion in Alabama.

– City: Magnolia

– Median income: $71,282

Magnolia is an unincorporated community in rural west-central Alabama. The top industries in the area are paper packaging, food processing, and health care. Housing is relatively affordable, with a median home value of $89,500.



Canva

Alaska: 99734

A view across Prudhoe Bay.

– City: Prudhoe Bay

– Median income: $100,573

On the northern coast of Alaska where the Pan-American Highway ends, Prudhoe Bay is home to the highest earners in the state. The Prudhoe Bay oil field is a significant source of employment, and the median home value was $173,500. Tourists visit to see the Arctic Ocean and the midnight summer sun; the area gets constant daylight from May to July and constant darkness from November to January.



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

Arizona: 85253

An aerial view from above a scenic golf course in Paradise Valley.

– City: Paradise Valley

– Median income: $68,506

Paradise Valley is a suburb of Phoenix known for its golf courses, resorts, and restaurants. Outdoorsy types will enjoy the Desert Botanical Garden and Camelback Mountain. Rocket Homes reports the median price for houses sold in the area in the period from March 2022 to March 2023 was $3.15 million, which is up 18.1% from the previous 12-month period.



Canva

Arkansas: 72201

The skyline in Little Rock.

– City: Little Rock

– Median income: $62,814

Little Rock is the capital of Arkansas, located in the center of the state. Major employers include the government, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Baptist Health, and Little Rock Air Force Base. Rocket Homes reports $372,000 is the median list price for houses listed in March 2023, down 12.5% since the previous month.



Canva

California: 94105

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

– City: San Francisco

– Median income: $157,257

The San Francisco area is home to California’s highest earners and the fourth-highest median income in the country. The largest employers in San Francisco include Salesforce, Wells Fargo, Sutter Health, and Uber. The real estate market is dominated by high-end condos, according to Rocket Homes, and the median list price for homes listed in the past 12 months is $1.45 million, up 45% compared to last year.



Canva

Colorado: 81615

Homes in Snowmass Village.

– City: Snowmass Village

– Median income: $79,778

Snowmass Village, located near Aspen, is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders. The Snowmass ski resort is on one of four ski mountains in the area, which has been the catalyst for a boom of luxury homes and mansions. Tourism contributes to the local economy, with people drawn to skiing and snowboarding in the winters and golfing and mountain biking in the summers. The median home value in the area was $730,300.



365 Focus Photography // Shutterstock

Connecticut: 06870

A panoramic view over the beach of Tods Point in Old Greenwich.

– City: Old Greenwich

– Median income: $102,296

High earners in Old Greenwich can enjoy the beach and other coastal amenities of the affluent village while being less than 40 miles from Manhattan. The median sales price was $1.58 million for Old Greenwich houses sold in the last month, down 23% compared to last year. Some luxury waterfront estates are currently for sale.



Canva

Delaware: 19807

A view of Wilmington’s skyline as seen from across the water.

– City: Wilmington

– Median income: $67,783

Wilmington sits at the intersection of the Christina and Delaware rivers, about 30 miles from Philadelphia. The financial and legal sectors contribute to the area’s high median income. Of homes sold in the last 12 months, the median sales price was $812,500, which is in line with a year ago.



Canva

Florida: 33109

An aerial view of luxury hotels and homes in Miami Beach.

– City: Miami Beach

– Median income: $83,594

Miami Beach draws high earners looking to capitalize on its nightlife, beaches, and upscale shopping. The area thrives off the tourism and hospitality industry, with multiple cruise lines and luxury hotel companies based there, in addition to American Airlines. Oceanview condos dominate the real estate market, and the median sales price of homes sold in the past 12 months was $6.25 million, up 45.3% from a year ago.



Canva

Georgia: 30326

A view of Atlanta’s skyline at sunset.

– City: Atlanta

– Median income: $81,549

High earners in Atlanta may be connected to one of the Fortune 500 companies that call the city home, including Home Depot, UPS, Coca-Cola, and Delta Airlines—just a few of the area’s prominent employers. The 30326 ZIP code, which sits northeast of Atlanta, saw a median sales price of $412,000 for homes sold in the past 12 months. Many of the current real estate listings consist of condos in luxury high rises.



Canva

Hawaii: 96825

An aerial view of luxury hotels and homes in Honolulu.

– City: Honolulu

– Median income: $56,385

High earners in search of island living and a tropical climate flock to Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii. Tourism is a major driver of the local economy. Real estate is selling quickly in Honolulu, and the median sales price for homes sold in the past 12 months was $1.15 million, up 14.5% compared to a year ago.



Canva

Idaho: 83716

Cars driving towards the capitol building in Boise.

– City: Boise

– Median income: $49,519

Idaho’s capital, Boise, is known for the greenbelt of trails and parks that runs along the Boise River through the center of the city. Food production and grocery store chains are significant employers in the area, including Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Winco Foods, J.R. Simplot Company, Costco, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Jackson Food Stores, and Walmart. The median list price for homes in Boise was $470,670.



DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

Illinois: 60602

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– City: Chicago

– Median income: $161,786

The 60602 ZIP code, located in a part of Chicago known as the Loop, claims the second-highest median income in the country. The Loop, bordered by Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, is home to many famous Chicago attractions, including Millennium Park, Grant Park, Willis Tower, and the Art Institute of Chicago, as well as numerous restaurants, theaters, and corporate offices. The median sales price for homes in that area was $429,000 in the past 12 months.



David Cannon // Getty Images

Indiana: 46077

The clubhouse at The Wolf Run Golf Club on September 09, 2004, in Zionsville.

– City: Zionsville

– Median income: $64,107

Located less than 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, Zionsville offers high earners an extensive park system and a quaint downtown aimed at attracting tourists. The median price of homes sold in the past 12 months was $610,000. The real estate market is a mix of high-end farmhouses and suburban homes.



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Iowa: 50323

An aerial View of Urbandale.

– City: Urbandale

– Median income: $80,658

High earners in the Des Moines area have settled 10 miles west of the state’s capital in Urbandale. Financial services, insurance, government, manufacturing, trade, and service sectors drive the area’s economy, and top employers include the Wells Fargo headquarters, Hy-Vee grocery chain, and Principal investment management. The real estate market consists of single-family suburban homes, and the median sales price was $456,078 for houses sold in the past 12 months.



Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

Kansas: 66206

A lawn courtyard with flower containers in Leawood, Kansas.

– City: Leawood

– Median income: $76,505

Leawood sits along the Kansas-Missouri border and is one of the wealthiest suburbs of Kansas City. Leawood’s major employers include AMC Theaters Support Center, Ascend Learning, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the city. The current real estate market features high-end single-family homes.



Anne Kitzman // Shutterstock

Kentucky: 40059

A beautiful southern-style home in Kentucky.

– City: Prospect

– Median income: $67,679

Prospect is a Louisville suburb that sits along the Indiana border, marked by high-end subdivisions and golf courses. The largest area employers supporting the 40059 ZIP code’s high earners are UPS, the public school system, Norton Healthcare, and two Ford Motor plants. The median home sales price was $639,950 for houses sold in the past 12 months.



Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

Louisiana: 70743

A stone luxury home in Louisiana.

– City: Hester

– Median income: $80,556

Hester is a small unincorporated community along the Mississippi River that many high earners call home. Hester is the hometown of New Orleans’ fourth mayor, James Mather, who was the original owner of a sugar plantation that eventually became known as Hester Plantation.



Canva

Maine: 04107

A lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth on a sunny day.

– City: Cape Elizabeth

– Median income: $61,356

Located south of Portland on the Atlantic coast, Cape Elizabeth’s historic Portland Head Light lighthouse is a quintessential Maine landmark. In Cape Elizabeth, the largest employer is the public school system, and the area’s high earners tend to hold jobs in Portland. The median home value is $514,900.



The Washington Post // Getty Images

Maryland: 20818

A home in Cabin John.

– City: Cabin John

– Median income: $109,583

Since Cabin John Bridge Hotel hosted Washington D.C.’s movers and shakers at the turn of the 20th century, Cabin John has been a landing place for high-earning D.C. workers. The median sales price was $922,450 for homes sold in the past 12 months, down 6.3% from last year. The current real estate market consists of well-appointed single-family homes.



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: 02468

An aerial view of Newton Centre, the city in which Waban is located.

– City: Waban

– Median income: $142,159

High earners congregate in Waban, one of the villages inside Newton, a suburb of Boston. The area’s top employment sectors are educational services; professional, scientific, and technical services; and health care and social assistance. The median sales price for homes in the 02468 ZIP code was $1.91 million over the past 12 months.



PQK // Shutterstock

Michigan: 48009

A street-level view of downtown Brimingham.

– City: Birmingham

– Median income: $79,601

Birmingham is a Detroit suburb with an extensive downtown shopping district featuring more than 300 retailers. The area’s leading industries are health care (Beaumont Health, Ascension Michigan, and Henry Ford Health System) and automotive manufacturing (Stellantis NV and General Motors). Homes in this ZIP code sold for a median price of $618,800 in the last 12 months, which is 3.1% more than a year ago.



Canva

Minnesota: 55424

The downtown Minneapolis skyline as seen at night.

– City: Minneapolis

– Median income: $84,864

Part of Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Minneapolis is known for its Chain of Lakes, surrounded by trails and cultural attractions like the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Major employers boosting the median income include UnitedHealth Group, Target, Best Buy, and 3M—just a few Fortune 500 companies with headquarters in the area. The median home sales price was $960,000 for the last 12 months.



Canva

Mississippi: 39201

A parking garage and buildings in downtown Jackson.

– City: Jackson

– Median income: $70,631

Civil rights history runs deep in Jackson, as chronicled by the Mississippi Freedom Trail that runs through the city. The most affluent ZIP code is on the east side of the city. The area’s top employers are the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the public school system, and Nissan.



Susan Law Cain // Shutterstock

Missouri: 63073

A luxury, brick home in the midwestern United States.

– City: Saint Albans

– Median income: $96,897

Saint Albans is a small, unincorporated community with an upscale feel thanks to its private country club, golf courses, and historic inns and restaurants. The median list price for homes in this affluent ZIP code was $1.28 million in the last 12 months. The current real estate market features sprawling brick houses.



Canva

Montana: 59106

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

– City: Billings

– Median income: $48,475

High earners who want city amenities surrounded by the wide-open spaces of Montana settle in Billings, which sits along the Yellowstone River. The sectors with the highest employment numbers for the area are health care and social assistance, retail, and accommodation and food services. Boosting the ZIP code’s median income, the highest-paying sectors are mining, quarrying, and natural gas extraction; utilities; finance and insurance; and manufacturing.



Canva

Nebraska: 68527

An aerial view of Lincoln at sunset.

– City: Lincoln

– Median income: $60,741

Lincoln is the state capital and home to the University of Nebraska, so it’s no surprise that the top employers driving up the median income are in the education and government sectors. The median sales price for homes in this ZIP code on Lincoln’s northeast side was $519,679 for the last 12 months. New construction leads the current real estate market.



Canva

Nevada: 89411

A wooden sign inviting people to Genoa.

– City: Genoa

– Median income: $74,209

Genoa is about a 20-mile drive from Lake Tahoe, a vacation destination known for luxury resorts, casinos, and outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, boating, and golfing. Tourism and hospitality industries, plus the casinos, are significant drivers of the local economy and contribute to the high median income. The median home value in the county that Genoa is part of is $445,800.



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

New Hampshire: 03854

An aerial view of Portsmouth Harbor in New Castle on a summer day.

– City: New Castle

– Median income: $85,660

New Castle is a small town located on a set of islands off New Hampshire’s Atlantic coast. The historic Hotel Wentworth, built in 1874 and now called Wentworth by the Sea, helped transform New Castle from a fishing village to a destination for the more affluent. It’s hard to find a home without waterfront access in New Castle.



f11photo // Shutterstock

New Jersey: 07311

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– City: Jersey City

– Median income: $158,491

Jersey City, which sits across the Hudson River from New York City, has the third-highest median income in the country. The 07311 ZIP code is part of the Powerhouse Arts District, which transitioned from a warehouse and industrial district to a haven for artists that has seen rapid growth and new construction in recent years. Housing in this area is less costly than in New York City, which may explain why high earners looking to get the most real estate for their money have settled here.



Canva

New Mexico: 87544

An aerial view of Los Alamos.

– City: Los Alamos

– Median income: $72,780

Los Alamos is home to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the Manhattan Project developed the atomic bomb during World War II. The laboratory remains a major employer in the area, drawing highly educated and high-earning professionals to the town that sprawls across four flat-top mesas separated by canyons. The median sales price for homes in the area was $487,033 in the last 12 months.



GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

New York: 10282

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York CIty.

– City: New York

– Median income: $154,712

The Big Apple claims the ZIP code with the fifth-highest median income in the country, located in Lower Manhattan along the Hudson River. The area is home to the financial district and the New York Stock Exchange. In March, homes in that area sold for a median price of $2.66 million, and the real estate market features upscale condos with views of the harbor and Manhattan skyline.



Canva

North Carolina: 28207

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

– City: Charlotte

– Median income: $84,476

North Carolina’s highest-earning ZIP code is located in the center of Charlotte, a commercial hub for the state. The largest local industries are health care (Atrium Health and Novant Health), finance (Wells Fargo and Bank of America), and retail (Walmart). The median sales price for homes in the 28207 ZIP code was $995,000 for the last 12 months, and stately southern manors lead the real estate market.



Ken Cedeno // Getty Images

North Dakota: 58835

A farmhouse in the background of of U.S. Hwy 85 going throughout Arnegard.

– City: Arnegard

– Median income: $64,194

Arnegard is a small city in western North Dakota. The industries that pay the top wages to support the area’s high earners are mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; transportation and warehousing; and government. The median home value in the county where this ZIP code is located was $309,400.



karamysh // Shutterstock

Ohio: 45174

A luxury home in Ohio.

– City: Terrace Park

– Median income: $80,083

Terrace Park is a wealthy suburb that sits northeast of Cincinnati. High earners may commute to Cincinnati, where the largest employers are Kroger, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Trihealth, and the University of Cincinnati. Houses in Terrace Park sold for a median price of $651,500 in the last 12 months.



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: 73025

A community pond in Edmond on a sunny day.

– City: Edmond

– Median income: $60,560

Edmond sits in the center of the state, about 15 miles north of Oklahoma City. The area’s major employers include the public school system, the University of Central Oklahoma, and the city. The median sales price for houses sold in the past 12 months was $455,000.



Canva

Oregon: 97229

Portland at sunset with a mountain in the background.

– City: Portland

– Median income: $63,334

The highest-earning ZIP code in Oregon sits in northwest Portland, near the 5,200-acre Forest Park, which offers more than 80 miles of trails. The top industries in Portland supporting the area’s high median income are health sciences (Providence Health and Services, Oregon Health and Science University, Legacy Health, and Kaiser Permanente) and retail, including the Fred Meyer Stores headquarters. The median sales price for homes in the ZIP code was $775,598 in the past 12 months. A contemporary mansion is for sale overlooking Forest Park.



Canva

Pennsylvania: 19035

Exterior of a brick facade home with landscaping including a flower bed and lawn.

– City: Gladwyne

– Median income: $129,732

Gladwyne is an affluent suburb about 12 miles from Philadelphia. Gladwyne includes sizable nature preserves and typical hallmarks of wealth like a country club, cricket club, private tennis club, and elite private schools. The median price of houses sold in the area was $1.4 million in the last 12 months. Grand houses lead the current real estate market.



Alizada Studios // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: 02831

A luxury home in Rhode Island.

– City: Hope

– Median income: $62,832

This high-earning area adjoins John L. Curran State Park, near the large Scituate Reservoir. Housing is relatively affordable in this rural area, as the median home value is $329,400.



Canva

South Carolina: 29915

The shore of Daufuskie Island.

– City: Daufuskie Island

– Median income: $78,188

Daufuskie Island is truly an island—accessible only by boat—that sits on the Atlantic Coast, between Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. The island has a rich Gullah history and is home to private communities, resorts, and nature preserves. Oyster harvesting has long been an important industry on Daufuskie Island, and the largest industry in the broader area is accommodations and food services.



RyanWilson10 // Shutterstock

South Dakota: 57038

A luxury home in South Dakota.

– City: Jefferson

– Median income: $55,984

Jefferson is a small town in the southeastern corner of South Dakota, named after President Thomas Jefferson. This high-earning ZIP code is about 12 miles from Sioux City, Iowa, where the largest employers are Tyson Foods, the local school system, Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Bomgaars farm supply stores. The median home value was $221,300 in the county where Jefferson is located.



Canva

Tennessee: 37201

The Nashville skyline as seen from across the water.

– City: Nashville

– Median income: $81,776

Known as Music City, Nashville is considered the home of country music and bluegrass, with thriving R&B, pop, and rock scenes. The affluent 37201 ZIP code is located downtown, along the Cumberland River, and near the state capitol building. The median sales price for homes in that area was $665,000 in the past 12 months. Riverfront condos and high-end apartments dominate the real estate market.



Canva

Texas: 77010

An aerial view of Houston.

– City: Houston

– Median income: $170,650

The 77010 ZIP code in Houston boasts the highest median income in the country. The affluent area is located in downtown Houston, near the George R. Brown Convention Center, scenic Discovery Green Park, the Toyota Center basketball arena where the Rockets play, and the Minute Maid Park baseball stadium that is the home of the Astros. The industries that employ the most people in Houston are professional and business services, government, and health care and social assistance. The median list price was $514,900 for homes that hit the market in the highest-earning ZIP code in March.



K. Bradley Washburn // Shutterstock

Utah: 84310

The Pineview Reservoir in Eden.

– City: Eden

– Median income: $57,207

Eden is home to the largest ski resort in North America—Powder Mountain—and borders Pineview Reservoir in Ogden Valley. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the small town, which features luxury chalets for sale. The largest employers in the area are the Treasury Department, the local school district, and Intermountain Health Care.



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Vermont: 05477

An aerial view of the old round church in Richmond.

– City: Richmond

– Median income: $58,200

High earners who call Richmond home can enjoy the natural beauty of Huntington Gorge waterfall, Cochran’s Ski Area, and the Winooski River. The median home value in the area was $357,800.



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Virginia: 22101

A scenic fall street in a luxury neighborhood in McLean on a fall day.

– City: McLean

– Median income: $102,394

High-ranking government officials, members of the military, and diplomats drive up the median income in McLean, which is about 10 miles from Washington D.C. and Arlington. High earners can shop luxury stores at the nearby Tysons Galleria. The median sale price for homes in this ZIP code was $1.45 million for the last 12 months. The current real estate market features a range of modern and traditional mansions.



Canva

Washington: 98039

An aerial view of Medina.

– City: Medina

– Median income: $110,197

Recognized as a Tree City USA for its urban forest, Medina sits on a peninsula across Lake Washington from Seattle. High earners in tech—including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos—have homes in Medina. The median sales price for houses in this affluent ZIP code was $5.36 million in the last 12 months. Luxury houses for sale offer views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline.



Canva

Washington DC: 20004

An aerial view of Washington, D.C., centered on the Washington Monument.

– City: Washington

– Median income: $111,332

The highest-earning ZIP code in Washington D.C. is located east of the White House in the Penn Quarter neighborhood known for its variety of restaurants, bars, music venues, and shopping complexes. The current real estate market offers high-end condos. Universities and health care are among the top industries in D.C.



Sahani Photography // Shutterstock

West Virginia: 26293

A West Virginia country home with a blue sky in the background.

– City: Valley Bend

– Median income: $71,464

Many of West Virginia’s high earners settled in the small town of Valley Bend. The largest employers in the area are Davis Health System, the local school system, Armstrong Hardwood Flooring Company, and Walmart. Housing is relatively affordable, as the median home value was $116,100.



Canva

Wisconsin: 53203

Milwaukee’s skyline as seen from across the river on a sunny day.

– City: Milwaukee

– Median income: $60,190

Wisconsin’s highest-earning ZIP code is located in the Westdown district of downtown Milwaukee, a city known for beer and baseball. The area includes the Bradley Center basketball arena, Milwaukee Public Museum, music venues, restaurants, bars, and shopping centers. Despite the prime location, housing is relatively affordable, with homes selling in the last 12 months for a median price of $245,000.



Logan Bush // Shutterstock

Wyoming: 82732

A home in Wyoming with a red truck parked outside it.

– City: Wright

– Median income: $70,179

The natural resources and mining industry drives up incomes in Wright as one of the largest sources of employment and highest paying. The Black Thunder Coal Mine, located near Wright, is one of the most productive coal mines in the U.S.; however, the mine is slated for closure. The median home value was $230,400 in the county where Wright is located.

This story originally appeared on Rocket Homes and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.