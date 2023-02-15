By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to go on the offensive against Republicans by saying their policies would add $3 trillion to the national debt. Ahead of Biden’s remarks Wednesday to union workers in Lanham, Maryland, the White House issued a fact sheet that questions the GOP’s sincerity on deficit reduction. The White House is charging the GOP with hypocrisy for favoring tax policies that could push the accumulated $31.4 trillion national debt higher. Yet Biden also wants to preserve some of the same tax cuts as Republicans so long as the approach is what he calls “fiscally responsible.”