DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s top national security aide has met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince amid long-standing tensions between the White House and the kingdom. The state-run Saudi Press Agency acknowledged the meeting Sunday night between Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city now at the heart of seaborne evacuations from the fighting in Sudan. The state news report says only that the men reviewed “strategic relations” in a meeting that included other American officials. Later, Sullivan took part in a meeting with the crown prince and national security advisers from India and the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

