WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is ready to have talks with Russia without preconditions about a future arms control framework as the last treaty between the two nuclear powers has faltered. Two senior Biden administration officials say White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will speak of the administration’s desire for talks on building a new framework during a Friday address to the Arms Control Association. The officials insisted on anonymity to preview Sullivan’s speech. The push comes even as the United States is enacting countermeasures after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in February he was suspending the last nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.