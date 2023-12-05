IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Emotions are raw on Skyline Loop in Victor just days after Jeremy Best was arrested for the death of his wife, Kali Randall, and 10-month-old son Zeke.

Local News 8 was able to speak with several of the couple’s neighbors and their statements paint a picture of who the couple was and how they lived.

According to their neighbor Jamie Sah, the couple was loved by everyone on the street.

Sah told Local News 8 Kali and Jeremy had been together for 10 years. The couple were avid outdoorsmen and spent much of their time snowboarding or hiking in the mountains.

“She (Kali) met him (Best) on a trip out here the the mountains,” Sah said. “…And she came back for him.”

Best would fix their neighbor’s cars. As a silversmith, Kali would make the neighborhood kids jewelry for their birthdays.

Sah said Jeremy Best would clear hiking trails for her and her daughters to explore, and the couple would work together on Best’s auto repair business.

The day before the tragedy, Sah told us she was texting Kali, who asked her, “what oil she had used on her belly during her pregnancy.”

According to Sah, Jeremy Best never drank or smoke. She said he had “been sober for 20 years.”

She told us he allegedly had a previous injury and was working to get off pain medication for the baby.

Best’s court appearance was hard for her to watch. Though, Sah did mention Best’s appearance wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“He grew his hair out every winter…” Sah said. “Then every summer he would shave it off. Kali even cut it into a Mohawk.”

Local News 8 ran a background check on Jeremy Best and the only charges before the Teton County homicide that we could find was a undefined misdemeanor charge from when best was 18, in 1993.

Sah said, “They were my good friends…but now I believe Jeremy is a monster.”