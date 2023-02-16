LARAMIE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Feb. 13 at approximately 7:06 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was driving near County Road 124 and County Road 218 when he heard several gunshots being fired. The trooper located a pickup truck in the area where he heard the shots.

The trooper stopped the pickup truck and, throughout the investigation, learned the juveniles had been shooting road signs with a 12 gauge shotgun, 9mm pistol and .22 caliber rifle that was located inside the truck. A missing 13-year-old female was also found in the vehicle riding with the older juveniles.

The juveniles were charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment (Due to the close proximity of houses and highways)

Property Destruction (Damage from shooting road signs)

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for its help with this investigation.