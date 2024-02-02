SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple’s hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset is hitting store shelves. That means you’re probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of “spatial computing.” It’s an esoteric mode of technology that Apple executives and their marketing gurus are trying to thrust into the mainstream. This while avoiding other more widely used terms such as “augmented reality” and “virtual reality” to describe the transformative powers of a product that’s being touted as a tipping point that could become as monumental as the changes wrought after the iPhone came out in 2007. The Associated Press explored the history and underlying concepts of spatial computing.

