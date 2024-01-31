HALLE, Belgium (AP) — European farmers have been taking their anger to the streets before Thursday’s European Union summit. Farmers are warning European Commission Ursula von der Leyen not to ignore their concerns for better prices and less bureaucracy. World War II had spread hunger on a bountiful continent. Western European leaders knew at the end of the war that it was vital to ensure farming became a profession that stood at the cradle of what is now the EU. Agriculture was promoted and heavily subsidized to eradicate any thought of famine. But now that has all changed.

