JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Mud Lake’s Mckenzie Point to Headquarters Bay will be closed through July 15.

This closure of the western side will allow the lake’s waterfowl to nest and hatch their young in relative peace, serving as a vital lifeline for the Mud Lake Wildlife Management Area’s health.

“The emergent wetlands across the west have been drying up. And so it’s very important that we manage for, you know, a hyper-productive wetland area and keep disturbances to a minimum while trying to manage that with recreational values,” Mud Lake Wildlife Management Area biologist Brett Panting said.

The species being protected by the closure are the Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Pheasant, Greater Sage-grouse, and White-faced Ibis; however, the closure covers more than just those focal species. Mud Lake is also home to Mallards, Gad Walls, and Pin Tails. A large colony of White Faced Ibis and Franklin gulls are also in the area.

A large number of species means a longer nesting season that runs into summer.

“We usually try and cover a lot of our birds,” Panting said. “A lot of our birds come off early with nesting and some come off later. Usually, that’s kind of why it’s a longer range. We try and allow that range, and then we try and provide enough recreation with recreation management and wildlife management kind of tying in hand in hand,” Panting said.

Panting notes that while portions of the wildlife management area have dried up in previous decades, drought has not been an issue with Mud Lake itself, as sub water fills it.

“We do get runoff from Camus Creek every year that feeds some of Mud Lake. So the drought isn’t as important out here as it does other areas, but it still does affect it. As other wetlands dry up across the West during that drought. And so this becomes even more important because we can provide that habitat for them [the birds],” Panting said.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s plan to protect waterfowl at Mud Lake has been in place since 2014. It’s likely to be renewed in December of this year.

For more information on the area, you can go here. For a map to see the closure, you can go here.