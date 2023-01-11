ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter draws on, more snow is sure to come, and a current snow storm will bring nearly a foot of snow to the area of Island Park by the middle of the week making it even more important we make sure to remove the snow from our roofs when we can.

As the snow continues to build up, the weight of the snow will pile up on your home’s roof, and the weight of the piling snow will cause problems later. Too much snow on your roof can cause it to collapse, and while the heating in your home is on, you might end up with ice dams on your roof.

A ice dam is a ridge of ice forming usually on the edge of the roof.

These are just some of the problems associated with excess snow on your roof. No matter the issues experts are in agreement it is important to occasionally remove snow from your roof.

The post Why taking the snow off your roof is important appeared first on Local News 8.