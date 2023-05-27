BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Before peak fire season arrives, Idahoans are encouraged to sign up for Wildfire Alerts from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). When fires approach a community’s doorstep, that isn’t the time to be searching for information.

IDL’s Wildfire Alerts system allows citizens to sign up now to receive alerts for wildfires near their community. The system covers approximately 9 million acres of private, state and federal land IDL protects. Alerts are sent via SMS/text messaging or email for fires that exceed 10 acres or threaten structures.

IDL launched this new Wildfire Alert system last fire season, bridging the gap between emergency notifications for evacuations sent by county sheriffs using platforms like Nixle and general wildfire information that the public commonly seeks.

“We are committed to keeping people informed about fires on the land we protect by sending out accurate and timely information. Our alert system allows people to make decisions based on fact and not rumor. We encourage folks to sign up and stay informed this fire season,” IDL Director Dustin Miller said.

The alerts, which are prepared by IDL’s cadre of highly trained fire information officers are also in real time to agency’s website.

“The alert system can be also used on a limited basis for other important fire messages,” Miller said.

Last September the city of New Meadows temporarily banned all open burning within city limits. IDL worked with Mayor Julie Good to share her message with Wildfire Alert subscribers in her area.

“Earlier this month after a rush of 35 fires started on IDL’s protection, we used the Wildfire Alert system to urge caution for those burning debris,” Miller said.

Citizens and tourists planning to visit Idaho this summer can sign up to receive IDL’s Wildfire Alerts by clicking HERE.