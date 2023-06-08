By Rachel Ramirez and Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) — Across the United States and Canada, millions of people are navigating potentially harmful air as smoke from more than 430 active Canadian wildfires saturates populated areas such as New York City. As parts of the East Coast are expected to experience poor air quality through at least the weekend — and winds might move dense smoke farther south into the Mid-Atlantic — experts say pets could be at risk, too.

Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at Bond Vet Clinic in New York City, said her practice has had a “significant influx of calls” from concerned clients seeking guidance on how to protect their animals from the poor air quality outside. They also received a few calls from patients, particularly pregnant and elderly people, requesting to reschedule appointments.

“Exposure to polluted air can have a profound impact on our pets’ health, leading to respiratory issues, allergies, and even exacerbating existing conditions such as asthma,” Fadl said.

To ensure pets’ well-being, Fadl advised considering the following precautions:

Limit outdoor activities. Reduce the time your pets spend outdoors as much as possible, especially during periods of unhealthy air quality. This can help minimize their exposure to harmful pollutants and allergens, she said.

You also shouldn’t run with your dog outdoors, said Dr. Peter DeCarlo, an associate professor in the department of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University. “If you can, just walk a little bit more slowly so you’re not breathing as deeply,” he added. “That can help.”

New York City Emergency Management advised wiping your pet’s muzzle, feet and coat with a damp cloth after being outside.

Create a safe environment indoors. Make sure you have proper ventilation in your home. Keep the windows closed to prevent outdoor pollutants, such as fine particulate matter, from entering. These particles are the tiniest, yet most dangerous, of pollutants and have been linked to health problems such as heart disease, asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Use air purifiers or filters to improve air quality inside.

Monitor animals’ symptoms. Be on the lookout for any signs of respiratory distress or discomfort in your pets, such as coughing, sneezing, wheezing or trouble breathing. “If you notice any concerning symptoms, seek prompt veterinary care,” Fadl said.

Consult with a veterinarian. Reach out to a trusted veterinarian for expert guidance catered to your pet’s specific needs. They can also recommend appropriate preventive measures or treatments.

CNN’s Amaya McDonald and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.