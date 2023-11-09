HONOLULU (AP) — A pond in Hawaii has turned so bubble-gum pink it could be from the set of “Barbie.” The bizarre phenomenon is likely caused by drought. Scientists are warning visitors against entering the water or drinking it. U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui have been monitoring the pond’s bright color since Oct. 30. Early indications point to halobacteria as the source of the color. They are organisms that thrive in bodies of water with high levels of salt. Right now the salinity inside the Kealia Pond outlet is twice the salinity of seawater.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.