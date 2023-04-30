LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday by doing the same thing he’s done for most of those years: making music with his friends. Artists including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and the Chicks took the stage and sang Nelson’s songs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday for the first of a two-night tribute concert for the country legend. Nelson emerged late in the evening and showed off his musical range, singing duets with Neil Young, George Strait and Snoop Dogg. Actor Owen Wilson, one of the show’s emcees, told the crowd the evening made it feel like there’s nothing bigger than Willie Nelson.

