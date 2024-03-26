SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area. The country luminary’s mostly annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden New Jersey. The bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The giant patriotic party that Nelson first threw in 1973 has made occasional forays outside the Lone Star State, to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City; Atlanta and, most recently, to South Bend, Indiana in 2009.

