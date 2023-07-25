Temperatures slip into a normal range today with a cold front picking winds up 30-50mph yesterday with an isolated thunderstorm around the area. Today will be closer to seasonal averages at around 89 degrees with windy conditions and dry. Low humidity and winds are contributing to our fire weather warning that has been issued. Wind advisory for the central Snake River Plain with winds and gusts to 30-50mph.

It will be a slow go back to the super hot temps we saw over the weekend. Most of the week willbe windy and dry and in the lower 90’s for the valley and upper 80’s in the mountains. No significant rain and very low humidity.