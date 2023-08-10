Lake Wind Advisory for the American Falls Reservoir and surrounding I-15 stretch through 11pm tonight. Winds will clear conditions and warmer temps will hit 20+ mph and gusts to 30+. This brings back the awareness of fire danger when traveling and hauling toys. Please use caution when recreating because it is a good stretch of days for it. Highs will climb back to the mid 80’s and higher for the forecast period. Mild lows overnight in the upper 50’s to near 60, een above average for August. Highs are close to normal for this time of the year, but not too hot for outdoors. Please use caution for extended outdoor activities, hydrate and find a shady spot to cool off.

It will be dry and warming for the next 8 days and winds begin to calm by weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather