50/50 chance of morning showers still with us as a a cold front coming through today cools things down and winds will pick up 20 to 40+ miles an hour with a wind advisory for the Snake River Valley and edge of the Magic Valley. Temps will be in the upper 60s… so below normal temperatures for this time of the year off by about 6°. Tonight will be in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s in some areas as the wake of the front really takes over with some gradual clearing through the course of the day today leaving us with no insulation for tonight.

Clearer conditions tonight which will make it much cooler. The rest of the week remains dry with temperatures back on the increase. We head back toward the lower 70s for Thursday mid 70s by Friday and Saturday will be probably our next warmest day with another cold front that will be here on into late Sunday on Father’s Day and Monday with temperatures in some areas hitting the 50s with shower chances back