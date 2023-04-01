* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and the upper Snake River plain,
including the cites of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, and the towns of
Mud Lake, Terreton, and Saint Anthony. Affected areas also
include the Idaho National Laboratory property and portions of
Craters of the Moon National Monument.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
