* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and the upper Snake River plain,

including the cites of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, and the towns of

Mud Lake, Terreton, and Saint Anthony. Affected areas also

include the Idaho National Laboratory property and portions of

Craters of the Moon National Monument.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.