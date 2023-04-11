* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH

expected.

* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands,

Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys, and Lost River Range,

including but not limited to Clayton, Challis, Willow Creek

Summit, and the Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the winds begin.