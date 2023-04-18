* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. .
* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not
limited to Dubois, Spencer, and Monida Pass. The strongest winds
are likely north of Dubois and northwest of the Highway
22/Highway 28 junction. Blowing snow may also result.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
