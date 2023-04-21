* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing snow above 6,000 feet elevation could lead to reduced visibility. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.