* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
The highest winds will impact areas south and east of Salmon,
where frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.