* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The highest winds will impact areas south and east of Salmon,

where frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.