…HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph.

Locally stronger winds may be possible.

* WHERE…Marsh/Albion Highlands and Franklin/Eastern Oneida

Region including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad Pass, Preston and Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.