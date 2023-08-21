* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 40 to 55
mph. Locally stronger gap winds will be possible along the
Interstate 86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into the
Snake River Plain.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and Beaverhead/Lemhi
Highlands, and Blackfoot Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.