* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 40 to 55

mph. Locally stronger gap winds will be possible along the

Interstate 86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into the

Snake River Plain.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and Beaverhead/Lemhi

Highlands, and Blackfoot Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.