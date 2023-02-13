* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers in the area could result in
brief periods of blowing snow, reducing visibility on
roadways. Use caution when driving.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.