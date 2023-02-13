* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

and Oakley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers in the area could result in

brief periods of blowing snow, reducing visibility on

roadways. Use caution when driving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.