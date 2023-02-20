* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Snow up to 1 inch except for eastern benches where up
to around 3 inches of snow is possible.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Be careful watching out
for isolated blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous road
conditions.