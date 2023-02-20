* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. New snow around 1 inch except for eastern benches

where up to around 3 inches of new snow is possible.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and

Oakley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing and drifting of new light snow as well as

blowing and drifting of existing snow is possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Be careful watching out

for isolated blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous road

conditions.