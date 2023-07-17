* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
