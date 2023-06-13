* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters on area lakes

should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can

overturn small craft.