* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters on area lakes
should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can
overturn small craft.