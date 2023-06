* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.