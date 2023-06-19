* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The focus for strongest winds is expected to be south

of Lemhi.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi Pass

and Gilmore Summit.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.