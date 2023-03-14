* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.