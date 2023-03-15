* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Now to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.