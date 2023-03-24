* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.