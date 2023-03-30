* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday. Peak wind is expected during the overnight hours.

* WHERE…The south central highlands, including the Albion Mountains. This includes the towns of Albion and Almo.

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

