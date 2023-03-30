* WHAT…West wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic and the Raft River Valleys. This

includes the towns of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta,

Rockland and Holbrook. It also includes Interstate 84 from the

split with Interstate 86 to the Utah border.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.