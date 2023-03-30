* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Albion and Almo.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Patchy blowing snow will be possible especially in the
mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
