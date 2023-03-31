* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. A period of showers along a passing cold front

Saturday afternoon and evening could bring brief visibility

reductions and local gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.