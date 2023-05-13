* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Lava Beds…including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, the INL Complex, Craters of the Moon, and Mud Lake.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

