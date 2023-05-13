* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Lava Beds…including Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, the INL Complex, Craters of the Moon, and
Mud Lake.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
