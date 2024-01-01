Gusty winds overnight may have pushed some snows and may continue to cause visibility issues first thing. temps will be noticeably warmer in the 30’s, even above freezing, which may result in melting and slick black ice to start the day. We’ve got a chance of rain/snow but not as much as yesterday, rounds of snow and rain will bounce through the region into this afternoon and friday and continue to ramp up into the weekend. Milder air associaiteed with off shore systems limit the snow coverage in the valley.

Mostly cloudy winds gusts to 35 and highs in the mid 30’s. Winds calming after the front drops through this morning. Low 24 SW15-25/G35Fri 20% chance of snow , highs in the 30’s. Sat 20% chance of snow SW 5-10

We have a trend of milder days, above average for this time of year, normally 29. this will interrupt consistent snow chances and make slushy fun as everything freezes overnight in the 20’s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather