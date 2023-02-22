* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 20 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.