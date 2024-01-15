A push of cold air and light winds overnight could lead to some dangerous wind chills. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday morning. We’re expecting snow late Tuesday night and Wednesday, with another storm this weekend.
Overnight, Partly cloudy, with a low around -11°. Wind chill values as low as -25. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with a high near 15°. Wind chill values as low as -21. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Snow showers are likely after 11pm for Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7°. Wind chill values as low as -5. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Snow for Wednesday, with a high near 30°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 20 to 30 below zero.
- WHERE…The Arco Desert, Upper Snake Plain, Centennial
Mountains, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range, including but not limited to
Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake,
Spencer, Dubois, Island Park, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Bancroft, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton, Driggs,
Victor, Swan Valley, and Wayan..
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
