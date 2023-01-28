…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON
MST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
of 15 to 30 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
expected.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon
MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in
multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and
gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those
without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also
remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of
food and water. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The
latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.