* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20
below to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…New snow this evening and overnight should
total less than 2 inches, therefore the Winter Weather Advisory
has been cancelled.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.