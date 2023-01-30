* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley,

Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey,

Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.