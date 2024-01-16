Dangerously cold temps and wind chills this morning – feels like -25 below zero. Highs today at 15 but still cold with any wind. Some sun but clouds will overtake ahead of another snow storm tonight. Snow will start Wednesday and we’ll hit the 30’s with highs and 1-3″ of snow in valley. 2-8″ into mountains through Thursday.

We exit the abrupt arctic cold for the rest of the forecast with increased moisture and 30’s possibly 40’s and some rain mixed with snow by weekend. Around freezing in the evenings.